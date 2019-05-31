EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Flame of Peace to be welcomed in Shklov District

The relay of the 2nd European Games Flame of Peace continues its journey through Mogilev Region.

Famous artists, athletes, prominent people of the region will carry fire to the most popular places of the region. Today, the Flame of Peace will be welcomed in Shklov District.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All