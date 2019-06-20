Sports Village unveiled

One of the landmark events today was the official opening of Sports Village. The delegations of the participating countries continue to settle in the hostel, but even now the number of local residents exceeds 5,000. Many athletes have already begun the active phase of training - mostly they can be found at the stadium.

In the evening, an open-air concert was arranged for all participants of the sports forum. Here, the athletes met Deputy Minister of Education of Belarus Sergei Rudy, and a flag was raised with the symbol of the 2nd European Games. After that, fifty delegations of the national Olympic committees laid an alley of oaks – trees were planted by athletes right in front of the village, and signs with flags of all the participating countries were placed near each seedling.