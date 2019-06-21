PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Competitions of II European Games to start today

Literally in an hour the competitions of the Second European Games will start. The Head of State, President of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, sent greetings to members of our delegation and expressed his conviction that the focus on success, skill and professional ambitions of coaches and athletes will lead the Belarusian team to new Olympic heights.

