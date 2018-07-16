EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Junior team in athletics returns to Minsk from Tampere

Our athlete Karina Taranda not only won the gold of the World Cup, but also set a national record - 1 meter 92 centimeters. Another medal of our team was won by disk thrower Evgeny Bogutsky.

Next time Belarusian athletes will compete at the national championship, which will be held on July 20-21 at the renovated stadium Dinamo.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All