EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

14 sets of awards in 6 kinds of sports to be played today in Minsk

Today the champions and prize-winners in basketball will be determined at the 2nd European games three-by-three. Quarter-final fights will begin at 13.00 and women will be the first to play. Both our are men's and women's teams are in the playoffs.

In total, today, athletes will compete for 14 sets of awards in six sports.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All