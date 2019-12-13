EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sergei Kovalchuk: 69 Belarusian athletes qualify for Olympics

69 Belarusian athletes qualified for the Olympic Games. Only about a hundred of our athletes are expected to go to the Tokyo Games. This was announced today by Minister Sergei Kovalchuk before the board meeting of the Ministry of Sport.

The struggle for Olympic licenses will continue until late June. The Games themselves will start in Tokyo on July 24.

