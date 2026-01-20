3.72 BYN
Seven Belarusian Athletes to Compete at the Winter Olympics in Italy
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In total, seven talented Belarusian sportswomen will represent their country at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy. Thanks to a redistribution of quotas in ski acrobatics, not only Anna Gusyakova—who secured her spot through the qualifying rounds, having placed among the top ten in three stages of the World Cup—will take part in the Games.
She will be joined by Anastasia Andriyanova and Anna Derugo. Alongside the freestyle skiers, the Belarusian delegation includes Marina Zueva, a speed skater; figure skater Victoria Safonova; skier Maria Shkanova; and Anna Koroleva, who specializes in cross-country skiing.
This diverse team exemplifies Belarus’s dedication and talent, ready to make their mark on the icy slopes and arenas of Italy.