Shakhtior to play against Hebar in Volleyball Champions League on October 28 at 5:30 pm

Soligorsk Shakhtior will play a second round return match against the Bulgarian club Hebar. The Belarusians won 3-2 in the first game. The match will begin at 5:30 pm in Uruchye Sports Complex.

