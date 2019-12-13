3.39 RUB
"Shakhtar" club wins Belarus Cup for 2nd year in a row
"Shakhtar" is stronger than "Stroitel" in the main match for the Belarus Volleyball Cup for the 2nd year in a row. "Shakhtar" was losing 1:2 after 3 sets, the 4th game turned out to be difficult, but it was still a win for the club from Soligorsk 34:32. The score in the decisive set was 15:12. Gomel "Energy" took the 3rd place.
