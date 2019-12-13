PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Sixteen-time Paralympic champion Igor Bokiy to compete for first medal of Games in Paris

Bokiy holds the Paralympic Games record in this distance. The achievement was set at the last Games in Tokyo. In addition, our swimmer also holds the world record, which he set three years ago. So there are all the prerequisites for the medal bank of our team at the Games in Paris to be unsealed today.

Sixteen-time Paralympic champion Igor Bokiy to compete for first medal of Games in Paris

Igor Bokiy, 16-time Paralympic champion in swimming, will be the first Belarusian to compete for medals at the Games in Paris. Today our swimmer will perform in the 100-meter butterfly.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All