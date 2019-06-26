PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
6th competitive day of the 2nd European Games begins

Competitions in shooting sports continue. Today, three sets of awards will be played out. Belarusians will fight for two of them. In shooting from a small-caliber pistol at a distance of 25 meters, Ekaterina Kruchenok and Victoria Chaika will try to reach the final.

Yuri Shcherbatsevich and Vitaly Bubnovich will compete in shooting from air rifle from the distance of 50 meters.

