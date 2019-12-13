3.42 RUB
Scandals do not subside - record of opening ceremony of Olympics in Paris removed from IOC accounts
New scandals of the Olympics. Recording of the opening ceremony of the Games has been removed from the IOC accounts. No explanation for this has not yet been given by the Olympic Committee. It is likely that this is due to the violent reaction to the artistic helplessness of the show - disapproving of it, for example, Elon Musk, as well as representatives of the Catholic and Orthodox churches. Major companies began to cancel advertising contracts with the IOC. However, the main Western media reported on the opening ceremony only with enthusiasm. The inclusiveness and tolerance of the authors of the show towards the LGBT community were especially noted.
The celebration of sports is somewhat marred by the missteps of the Parisian authorities. The day before, practically the entire French capital lost light. Moreover, it was not there for quite a long time. Protests of homeless people at the walls of the capital prefectures are also continuing. The poor people, who were forcibly expelled from Paris, were not provided with a roof over their heads and therefore returned back. After all, in Paris at least, they always have at hand familiar cardboard and other garbage suitable for making temporary housing.
