3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.41 BYN
Anton Smolsky makes golden hat-trick at home stage of Commonwealth Cup Biathlon
The third stage of the International Biathlon Commonwealth Cup of the season-2023/24 is nearing completion at the Raubichi Winter Sports Center, BELTA reports.
The strongest biathletes from Belarus and Russia are taking part in the competition. The program of the final day of the tournament was opened by men's mass start for 15 kilometers. The best result among our athletes was again shown by the leader of the overall Cup standings, Anton Smolski. The Belarusian made one miss each at the second and third firing lines, so he came to the final stand on the seventh position. But thanks to accurate shooting and misfires of competitors, Anton ran to the final loop second after Russian Rustam Kayumov.
On the final lap the Belarusian overtook his rival and eventually finished first again - earlier Smolsky became the winner of the sprint and pursuit race.
Thus, Smolsky became the winner of all three races at the stage in "Raubichi" - sprint, pursuit and mass start. Anton will go to the final stage of the Commonwealth Cup, which will be held in April in Murmansk, wearing the yellow jersey of the leader of the general classification.