Anton Smolsky makes golden hat-trick at home stage of Commonwealth Cup Biathlon

The strongest biathletes from Belarus and Russia are taking part in the competition. The program of the final day of the tournament was opened by men's mass start for 15 kilometers. The best result among our athletes was again shown by the leader of the overall Cup standings, Anton Smolski. The Belarusian made one miss each at the second and third firing lines, so he came to the final stand on the seventh position. But thanks to accurate shooting and misfires of competitors, Anton ran to the final loop second after Russian Rustam Kayumov.