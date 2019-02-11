PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Final race of "Snow Sniper" held Sunday

The final races of "Snow Sniper" were held in Raubichi on weekend. About three thousand fans gathered in the arena. Famous biathlete Daria Domracheva presented awards and personal souvenirs to junior winners. The absolute champion of the relay day was Minsk, its teams were unstoppable at all ages. The capital team became the strongest in the team ranking.

