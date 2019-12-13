On September 7, Sabalenka can repeat best achievement of her career - reaching semifinals of US Open

On September 7, Aryna Sabalenka can repeat the best achievement of her career - reaching the semifinals of the US Open with the prize fund of $60 million in match versus Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Last night the Belarusian had to fight with Danielle Collins of the USA. In a long duel, which lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes, Aryna won - 3:6, 6:3, 6:2. Unfortunately, Ilya Ivashka and Victoria Azarenka had to put away their rackets at the US Open.