Sabalenka reaches final of WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid, defeating representative of Kazakhstan
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka made it to the final of the WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid with the prize fund of 7.8 million euros, BELTA reports.
In the semifinals, the world number two defeated Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina, ranked No. 4 in the WTA rankings, 1:6, 7:5, 7:6 (7:5). In the deciding match the opponent of the Belarusian will be the first racket of the planet Polish player Iga Swiatek, who defeated American Madison Keys (No. 20 in the world ranking) in the first semifinal match - 6:1, 6:3. Sabalenka defeated Sventek in the deciding match of the last Madrid tournament.
On her way to the final, Sabalenka also defeated Polish tennis player Magda Linette (48), Americans Robin Montgomery (183) and Danielle Collins (15), as well as Russian Mirra Andreeva (43).
The tournament on Madrid's outdoor courts will conclude on May 5.
