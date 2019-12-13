Sabalenka reaches final of WTA-1000 tournament in Madrid, defeating representative of Kazakhstan

In the semifinals, the world number two defeated Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina, ranked No. 4 in the WTA rankings, 1:6, 7:5, 7:6 (7:5). In the deciding match the opponent of the Belarusian will be the first racket of the planet Polish player Iga Swiatek, who defeated American Madison Keys (No. 20 in the world ranking) in the first semifinal match - 6:1, 6:3. Sabalenka defeated Sventek in the deciding match of the last Madrid tournament.