3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Soligorsk Shakhtar to try to enter volleyball Super League in 2022/2023 season
Soligorsk Shakhtar intend to play in the Russian volleyball Super League in the 2022/2023 season. This information was announced by the head coach of the team Viktor Beksha in an interview with the TV News Agency, summing up the results of the European Championship for the Belarusian team. Our team couldn't make it to the playoffs.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All