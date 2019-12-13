PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Soligorsk Shakhtar to try to enter volleyball Super League in 2022/2023 season

Soligorsk Shakhtar intend to play in the Russian volleyball Super League in the 2022/2023 season. This information was announced by the head coach of the team Viktor Beksha in an interview with the TV News Agency, summing up the results of the European Championship for the Belarusian team. Our team couldn't make it to the playoffs.

