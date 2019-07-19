EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk reaches 2nd round of Europa League qualification

Only one Belarusian club out of three was able to get into the second round of the Europa League qualification. After a home victory over Hibernians FC 1:0, the FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk beats the opponent away with the same score. The goal was made by Nikita Tatarkov. In the next round, the Shakhtyor club will play against Esbjerg fB from Denmark.

