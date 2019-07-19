3.39 RUB
FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk reaches 2nd round of Europa League qualification
Only one Belarusian club out of three was able to get into the second round of the Europa League qualification. After a home victory over Hibernians FC 1:0, the FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk beats the opponent away with the same score. The goal was made by Nikita Tatarkov. In the next round, the Shakhtyor club will play against Esbjerg fB from Denmark.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
