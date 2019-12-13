3.39 RUB
Rowing and canoeing competitions held in Slonim
Open republican competitions among young men and women in memory of Olympic champion Vladimir Romanovsky are held in Slonim. Pupils of more than ten sports schools from all regions compete for the title of the best in their age groups. There are several stages in the competition program, the winners will be determined both in personal and team races.
More than 250 participants are taking part in the competition. Boys and girls, born in 2006, 2007 and 2008, participate in it. The competition will be held at a distance of 2 000 meters, as well as at the distance of 200 meters.
The competition will be held for 3 days. The winners will be able to increase their personal and team ratings, as well as receive valuable prizes and gifts.
