3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Basketball players, boxers and archers to open competitive program of II European Games
Basketball players, boxers and archers will open the competitive program of the second European games. Competitions will be held at three sites.
At 9:00 the first match began between the female basketball teams of Romania and Germany. Both the men's and women's teams of Belarus will play as the hosts here. They will play the first matches in the afternoon. At the same time, an archery competition began at the Olympic Sports Complex. Also today, the boxing program starts at 14 o'clock in the Palace of Sports "Uruchiye".
