Composition of national team of Belarus at II European Games formed

The composition of the national team of Belarus at the II European Games is formed. This is 221 athletes, 149 coaches, 8 members of the administrative group and 7 medical specialists.



Such figures were announced today at a press conference devoted to the forum. Our athletes will compete in 15 sports. The task is to win even more medals than at the I Games in Baku.



By the way, tickets can be bought online, as well as at more than 300 points of sale around Belarus.