3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Biathlete Anton Smolski gets silver medal at awards ceremony of Beijing Olympics
An awards ceremony for biathletes - medalists in the individual race was held at Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou. Our Anton Smolski came up on the second step of the podium. He brought the first medal of the XXIV Winter Olympics for our country. He was silver leaving behind only the leader of the season French Quentin Fillon Maillet and ahead of the famous Norwegian Johannes Boe.
Belarus also has a chance to succeed on February 11 in the women's sprint, where we. We keep on watching the Olympics and supporting Belarus together.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All