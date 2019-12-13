Biathlete Anton Smolski gets silver medal at awards ceremony of Beijing Olympics

An awards ceremony for biathletes - medalists in the individual race was held at Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou. Our Anton Smolski came up on the second step of the podium. He brought the first medal of the XXIV Winter Olympics for our country. He was silver leaving behind only the leader of the season French Quentin Fillon Maillet and ahead of the famous Norwegian Johannes Boe.



Belarus also has a chance to succeed on February 11 in the women's sprint, where we. We keep on watching the Olympics and supporting Belarus together.



