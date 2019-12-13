Board of Champions Hockey League decides not to invite Belarusian team for 2022/23 tournament

Another political provocation of the West today disappointed the hockey fans in our country. The Board of the Champions League decided not to invite the Belarusian team to participate in the 2022/23 season tournament. The decision applies to both the national championship and the possible winner of the Continental Cup. The official interpretation is: "The Council believes that due to the unpredictable situation in the country, the participation of a team from Belarus at this time would be risky for all parties involved."



This dirty decision was commented by the chairman of the Hockey Federation of our country, Alexander Bogdanovich.



“As we can see, on the opening day of the Olympics, the European hockey world demonstrated once again that the Board of the Hockey Champions League continues to ignore the Olympic values and ideals, which claim that sport is beyond politics. We can only regret that.”



