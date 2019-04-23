3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
2 types of cycling races to be organized in Minsk in framework of II European Games
2 types of cycling races will be organized in the central streets of Minsk! The movement will be limited on certain roads from 22 to 25 June. Public transport routes will also change. On May 12 a test competition Grand Prix in Minsk will be organized within the framework of the II European Games.
More information about the limitation of traffic will be available on the website of the Minsk Executive Committee, as well as in special leaflets.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All