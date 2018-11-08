3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sports complex Raubichi to host stage of Biathlon World Cup
The competitions in Minsk Region will be held on February 28 - March 6, 2022. The best shooting skiers on the planet will arrive in Belarus immediately after the Olympic Games in Beijing.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All