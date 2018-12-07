Athletes from 10 countries compete for awards of XVI International tournament for prizes of Olympic champion Marina Lobach

Young gymnasts fr om 10 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Italy, Israel, Belarus, compete for awards of the XVI International tournament for the prizes of Olympic champion Marina Lobach. Yesterday, the youngest participants and juniors competed in the team championship, today the finals will be held at the Gymnastics Palace. They will start at noon. At 16:00 the gala performance and the closing ceremony of the tournament will begin. Note, this year marks exactly 30 years after the Olympics in Seoul, wh ere our Marina Lobach won her gold medal.