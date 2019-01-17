PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Two sprint races to be held within 5th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany

Today, men will be the first to start. Belarusians Roman Yeletnov, Vladimir Chepelin, Anton Smolsky and Sergey Bocharnikov will take part in the race. Watch live broadcast on Belarus 5 at 12:50. The girls Dinara Alimbekova, Irina Krivko, Irina Kruchkina, Elena Kruchkina and Anna Sola will perform in the female race. Belarus 5 will show this race at 16:20.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All