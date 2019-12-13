Dynamo stadium turns 86

The post-war reconstruction gave the stadium space to host 35 000 spectators. The famous Roman-style facade and arch with columns at the Central entrance designed by the architect Mikhail Barsch can’t but amaze anyone.



Another significant reconstruction took place for the Olympic Games in Moscow (Minsk hosted the main Summer Games). 15 000 seats were added, the stands were able to receive 50 000 spectators at once.



Another transformation was made in Dynamo for the Second European Games, the stadium was completely modernized. Important historical details were preserved.



It took a lot of work, especially in preserving the arcade, which has been seriously damaged over the years. Now Dynamo is available for the spectators in any weather. There is a visor over the stands around the perimeter. New masts of domestic production were installed above the stadium. All this allowed Dynamo to receive a certificate of the highest first category from the International Association of Athletics Federations, and the highest category from the Union of the European Football Associations. The opening and closing ceremonies of the Second European games, as well as the match between Europe and the United States, made Dynamo famous all over the world.



