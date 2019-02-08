1st winners of Republican competition Snow Sniper determined

In the middle age group among girls, the first place in the sprint race was taken by Anastasia, daughter of eminent Belarusian biathlete Alexander Popov. She had no misses on two firing lines. The second place was taken by Maria Simtsova from Vitebsk region, the third - by Anastasia Chepyzhova from Minsk region. At this moment the older age group is finishing, Maria Gnedchik from Minsk was the first to complete the race.