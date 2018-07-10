EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Diego Maradona's schedule during his visit to Brest announced

At 18.00 a press conference will be held in Brest and at 20:45 Diego Maradona will visit the match of the championship of Belarus between Brest Dynamo and Soligorsk Shakhtar. Diego Maradona’s schedule during his visit to Brest on July 16 has been announced. Earlier it was reported that the famous Argentinean would assume the post of chairman of the board of the Brest team after the World Cup.

