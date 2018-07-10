3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Diego Maradona's schedule during his visit to Brest announced
At 18.00 a press conference will be held in Brest and at 20:45 Diego Maradona will visit the match of the championship of Belarus between Brest Dynamo and Soligorsk Shakhtar. Diego Maradona’s schedule during his visit to Brest on July 16 has been announced. Earlier it was reported that the famous Argentinean would assume the post of chairman of the board of the Brest team after the World Cup.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All