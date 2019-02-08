3.39 RUB
Names of 1st winners of Republican competition Snow Sniper determined
In the middle age group among girls, the first place in the sprint race was taken by Anastasia, daughter of eminent Belarusian biathlete Alexander Popov. She had no misses on two firing lines. The second place was taken by Maria Simtsova from Vitebsk region, the third - by Anastasia Chepyzhova from Minsk region. At this moment the older age group is finishing, Maria Gnedchik from Minsk was the first to complete the race.
Girls of the younger group are preparing to start the sprint race, after them the baton will be picked up by boys of the same age category.
On Sunday, February 10, young biathletes will fight not for team championship.
The conditions in Raubichi are as close as possible to the competition of professional athletes.
