UEFA Super Cup 2021 may be held in Minsk

The Belarusian Football Federation has declared interest in the match of the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. The application must be sent before February 15, 2019. The city will be chosen in May/June. It is planned to hold the match at Dinamo Stadium, which received the highest category of UEFA this month.

