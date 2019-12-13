Belarusian sport needs extensive revision

Belarusian sport is in need of a large-scale revision. Such an assignment given by the President at a meeting on the results of Belarus performance at the Winter Olympic Games and the prospects of development of winter sports. The state allocates a lot of funds, but there is no positive dynamics in the Olympic arenas. "There is only one conclusion - it can't be like that anymore!" said Alexander Lukashenko. The President also touched upon the treatment of our Paralympians. Alexander Lukashenko urged to actively appeal to international courts with regard to pressure on the Belarusian athletes and their removal from the competition.