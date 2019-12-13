3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian sport needs extensive revision
Belarusian sport is in need of a large-scale revision. Such an assignment given by the President at a meeting on the results of Belarus performance at the Winter Olympic Games and the prospects of development of winter sports. The state allocates a lot of funds, but there is no positive dynamics in the Olympic arenas. "There is only one conclusion - it can't be like that anymore!" said Alexander Lukashenko. The President also touched upon the treatment of our Paralympians. Alexander Lukashenko urged to actively appeal to international courts with regard to pressure on the Belarusian athletes and their removal from the competition.
The issue of alternative international sports events is being considered jointly with Russia. The CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, South America and BRICS countries may be invited to participate.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All