Tennis. Doha. V. Azarenko and A. Sabalenka to compete for quarterfinals

Victoria Azarenka will enter her 1/8 final match. The prize fund of the local tournament is 565 000 dollars. German Laura Siegemund is the rival of the Belarusian. The live broadcast is conducted by Belarus 5. Also today, the current winner, Aryna Sabalenka, will fight for reaching the quarterfinals, she starts from the second round and will play with Spaniard Garbinie Mugurusa. This match will start at approximately 7 pm.