Tennis player Egor Gerasimov enters 1/8 of ATP tournament in Sofia

Egor Gerasimov, who is on the 112th line of the ATP rating, defeated the 68th in the world Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the start of the tournament in Sofia. The prize fund is over 419 000 euros. The first set remained in favor of the Belarusian 7:5, in the second Pospisil was stronger on the tie-break - 10:8. Gerasimov made 2 breaks with one lost serve in the third set - 6:3. The final score is 2:1 in favor of Egor. The match lasted 2 hours and 37 minutes. Our compatriot will compete with Italian Jannick Sinner for reaching the quarterfinals.