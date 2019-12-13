3.41 RUB
Tennis player Ilya Ivashka climbs to record 41st place in ATP ranking
In the updated ATP ranking, Ilya Ivashka moved up to 41st place, which is the best position of his career. For the Belarusian tennis player it is the highest place in the world ranking at the moment. Another representative of Belarus Egor Gerasimov is the 148th. Russian Daniil Medvedev is the leader. The second place went to Serb Novak Djokovic. At the bottom of the top-3 is Alexander Zverev of Germany.
Aryna Sabalenka is still the third in the WTA rankings. Victoria Azarenka is No.15 and Aliaksandra Sasnovich is No.59. The world's top-ranked player is Australian Ashleigh Barty.
