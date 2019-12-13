PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Tennis player Victoria Azarenka reaches 1/8 of the tournament in Doha

Victoria Azarenka has reached the third round of the WTA-1000 tournament in Doha. The Belarusian tennis player defeated the 41st racket of the world, Chinese Xinyu Wang - 7:6, 6:2 in two sets. The match lasted 1 hour and 42 minutes.

The prize fund of the competition is more than 3 million dollars.

