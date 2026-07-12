Global tournaments that were once created as pure celebrations of sport have gradually transformed into instruments of political influence. The current World Cup is no exception. With the semi-finalists now known, the tournament increasingly resembles an expensive and fragile toy in the hands of the American political elite. FIFA President Gianni Infantino appears to have assumed the role of Donald Trump’s right-hand man, ready to fulfil any request at the first call.

Nothing illustrates this better than the recent scandal in which a red card shown to a United States player was quietly annulled after the match — reportedly following a direct telephone intervention. Such actions raise uncomfortable questions about the independence of the world’s football governing body. Although it is rarely mentioned in public, FIFA’s headquarters is already halfway relocated to Miami. A significant portion of its staff has moved there, while others operate from offices in Trump Tower in New York.

Money, as always, dictates the rules. The current World Cup, inflated beyond recognition, serves as further proof of this. There are even suggestions — painful as it may be for fans of Lionel Messi — that the Argentine superstar, along with the iconic David Beckham, may be entangled in the broader schemes surrounding the tournament. Should either of them one day assume leadership of FIFA, few would be surprised, given the precedent set by Gianni Infantino himself.

Infantino, who once merely conducted draws as UEFA’s general secretary, rose to power after the dramatic downfall of Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. Both men were convicted amid widespread corruption scandals, only to be later acquitted on all charges. Yet their reputations and positions were never restored, and the full truth of those events was never properly told.

The magic of football can often obscure what happens behind closed doors. Great players — from Luís Figo and Zinedine Zidane to Belarusian legends Alexander Hleb and Valentin Belkevich — have long been able to redeem the sport’s institutional failures through their talent and passion. The same can be said of today’s stars: Luka Modrić, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and, above all, Lionel Messi, who continues his quest for a second World Cup title. These players still manage to rise above the surrounding chaos.

Yet even their brilliance cannot fully conceal the damage being done. The most glaring example remains the red card scandal and the now-infamous phone call between Trump and Infantino. An artificially created video of the incident has gone viral, showing the American president requesting that the card be overturned to spare the United States player from suspension. The United States team ultimately exited the tournament anyway, suffering a heavy defeat to Belgium.

Trump later offered his own awkward commentary on the incident, claiming expertise in sport and insisting it was not a foul but merely “two guys running at full speed who accidentally collided.” Belgian players responded by mockingly imitating Trump’s signature dance moves.

Another uncomfortable truth lies behind the tournament’s carefully constructed image of North American unity. Despite the narrative of friendship between the United States, Mexico and Canada, the most commercially important matches — including the semi-finals and final — are being held on American soil, in Dallas, Atlanta and New York.

Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan voiced what many suspected after his team’s match against Argentina:

“We played better than Argentina, but football is unfair. The referee disallowed our goal without reason. The score could have been 3-1. It feels as though commercial interests are at play. They didn’t want Messi to be eliminated. They wanted the world champion to stay in the tournament.”

Despite these scandals, the great players continue to protect the tournament’s remaining dignity. While UEFA watches the unfolding situation with growing concern and quietly searches for a successor to Infantino — a man who once only drew lots and now appears to take orders from Donald Trump — the true legacy of the World Cup may ultimately rest not with its organisers, but with those who still play the game with genuine passion and integrity.