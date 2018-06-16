3rd day of World Cup starts with match between France and Australia

The third day of the World Cup started today with a match between France and Australia in Kazan. The first half ended without goals, and in the second half the vice-champions of Europe opened the scoring from the penalty spot which the referee appointed using the video-repeat system. The goal was scored by Antoine Griezmann. Michael Jedinak restored parity 1:1. Paul Pogba brought the French team to victory 2:1.

Live broadcast of the second match of this quartet between the national teams of Peru and Denmark will start on Belarus 5 at 18.50.

In Group D finalists of the previous World Cup, the Argentines will play against debutant of the current World Cup - Iceland. The Croats will meet today with the Nigerians.