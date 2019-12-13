EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Three Belarusian tennis players to start their performance at Wimbledon June 29

Three Belarusians will start their performance today in the first round of the Wimbledon singles. Olga Govortsova will play with American CoCo Vandeweghe. Viktoria Azarenka is playing a game with representative of Ukraine Kateryna Kozlova. But Aliaksandra Sasnovich will have to fight 5-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams. The matches start at approximately 7 pm. Olga will start at 6.30 pm.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All