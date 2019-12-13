3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Three Belarusian tennis players to start their performance at Wimbledon June 29
Three Belarusians will start their performance today in the first round of the Wimbledon singles. Olga Govortsova will play with American CoCo Vandeweghe. Viktoria Azarenka is playing a game with representative of Ukraine Kateryna Kozlova. But Aliaksandra Sasnovich will have to fight 5-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams. The matches start at approximately 7 pm. Olga will start at 6.30 pm.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All