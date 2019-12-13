3.42 RUB
Three Belarusian tennis players to perform in second round of prestigious Doha tournament
Three Belarusians will perform today in the second round of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in Doha. Aliaksandra Sasnovich will be opposed by Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the 10th racket of the world at 17:30, then there will be Aryna Sabalenka, seeded first in the local competition, Alize Cornet of France will be on the other side of the net. Victoria Azarenka will duel with American Madison Brengle at about 21.00.
