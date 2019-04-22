3.42 RUB
3 medals won by our trampolinists at home stage of World Cup in trampolining
Gold in synchronized jumps went to Vladislav Goncharov and Oleg Ryabtsev, as well as to Maria Maharinskaya and Anna Goncharova. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the national trampoline team with a successful performance at the home stage of the World Cup.
The Head of State also thanked the coaching staff led by Olga Vlasova.
