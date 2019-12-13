13th day of Tokyo Olympics. Belarusians perform in rowing and canoeing, track and field athletics and wrestling today

Women's wrestling is at the center of attention. Iryna Kurachkina is the reigning European champion and has already guaranteed herself a medal. The Belarusian woman in the category up to 57 kilograms in the starting bout left no chances to the champion of Asia - Anshu Anshu from India 8-2, and then she defeated the Russian woman Valeria Koblova 6-3! In the semifinals, the Belarusian will fight with Evelina Nikolova from Bulgaria, this competition will take place no earlier than 12.30. But Ali Shabanau lost in the starting bout of freestyle wrestlers to American Taylor David Morris.



Our attention was focused on three types at once in rowing and canoeing competitions. The titled ones - Volha Khudzenka and Maryna Litvinchuk - in the preliminary races of single kayaks at a distance of 500 meters achieved the third and second places and went directly to the semifinal battles. They will be held tomorrow. Duet of Aleh Yurenya and Mikita Borikau at 1000 m distance stepped into 1/2 finals, in fact, like Alena Nazdrova. She made her way to the semifinals through 1/4 stage, in which she won, at a distance of 200 meters in a canoe - single. Medal showdowns will take place here tomorrow.



Vital Zhuk holds the 15th line in athletics. Alyaksei Katkavets made it to the final in javelin throw from the ninth position. Another Belarusian Pauel Meleshka will perform in the javelin finals on August 7 at 2 pm. He is 11th in qualification.

