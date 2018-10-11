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Victorious triumph of the Belarusian judo. Artem Kolosov brings gold at Summer Youth Olympic Games
Triumph of the Belarusian judo at the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
Artem Kolosov, following the gold medal of individual competitions in the weight category up to 55 kilograms, became the winner of the team tournament. He made a significant contribution to the success of the combined team, in which there were also representatives from Croatia, Italy, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Venezuela and Taiwan.
A15-year-old Belarusian Anastasia Shkurdai won silver in 50-meter butterfly swimming. In total, our team has four medals at the games in Argentina.