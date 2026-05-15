The return of Belarusian sport to the world stage is unfolding with the same breathtaking speed that marked its exclusion four years ago. Volleyball, modern pentathlon, equestrian sport, wrestling and a host of other international federations have restored the Belarusian state flag to all competitions — a direct result of the International Olympic Committee’s latest constructive stance.

Yet the episode has also exposed a deeper truth: many sporting bodies are far less independent than they claim. What matters most for Belarus, however, is this: over those four difficult years our sport did not merely survive — it grew stronger. Now our athletes will step onto the world’s arenas with even greater pride, carrying their own flag high.

The current leadership of the IOC has driven the final nail into the coffin of sporting nationalism. In a long-overdue move, it has called on the entire sane world to lift all sanctions against Belarusian sport.

German-born Thomas Bach, ever attentive to his handlers, ignited this destructive episode in 2022 amid a wave of hypocritical hype. Unfortunately, he left behind heirs. Let us examine who, in the eyes of new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, still qualifies as a die-hard separatist within the Olympic movement.

First, Luc Tardif, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation. He hides behind louder voices, yet without Belarus and Russia, world hockey is nothing. Our players continue to shatter records in the NHL, while their places at World Championships and Olympics were handed to those who could deliver the thickest envelope.

Next, Sebastian Coe — a man who has pursued only his own interests and whose deceit will soon see his reign over world athletics come to an end. History will remember this ageing Englishman as nothing more than a corrupt Russophobe.

And third, the ageing and uninspiring Olle Dahlin, head of the International Biathlon Union. In his native northern Europe, an elitist sense of national superiority is blooming in vivid colours — the kind of mindset the world has seen before, roughly ninety years ago.

These three are the remnants that survive every war — in this case, an information war. Their time in power is numbered. Yet one thing is already clear: Thomas Bach’s short-sightedness has severely damaged the IOC’s authority.

Oleg Ryzhenkov, head coach of the Belarusian biathlon team:

“Apparently the IOC has never issued orders like ‘admit these athletes, exclude those.’ They have never exerted real pressure on individual federations. Of course the Olympic Games are their prerogative, but even there they only issue recommendations — they do not command anyone.”

Mikhail Prokopenko, chairman of the Belarusian Modern Pentathlon Federation:

“We can already host international competitions on Belarusian soil. But competing here under neutral symbols was completely unacceptable. We never even considered those ‘carrots’ they dangled before us. The international federation moved towards this decision step by step. We are delighted that sport is finally being depoliticised and the rights of Belarusian athletes are being restored.”

What is happening right now? On 7 May, the IOC stated that the exclusion of Belarusian sport in any form or degree is illegitimate. The floodgates opened immediately. Modern pentathlon, equestrian sport, triathlon, wrestling, volleyball — especially significant as a team sport — and many others have all informed the IOC President’s office that the Belarusian flag must fly everywhere.

The most important outcome for our sport is this: in these harsh and unfair times, we did not just endure — we emerged stronger than ever.

Alim Selimov, chairman of the Belarusian Wrestling Federation:

“Today our wrestlers are among the world elite. To strip them of their identity is, I believe, simply criminal. It is no exaggeration to say that the National Olympic Committee has done tremendous work communicating with the IOC. The early negotiations were extremely difficult and heavy. Yet persistence, faith in what they were doing, total dedication, and love for the cause have produced the result we see today. I am certain we will press on. I am certain that in the near future, our athletes in these disciplines will compete under our national symbols.”

He added:

“This is insane motivation for the athletes. It creates an entirely different inner state before a start — powerful extra drive and, of course, a sense of responsibility. We see how the state treats us, how much it invests in sport. As the head of state has said, this is excellent diplomacy. And after the period of exclusion, every opportunity to raise our flag overhead is now an additional motivation and a great honour for our athletes.”

“During the years of isolation, many sports, including ours, created numerous domestic projects,” Selimov noted. “Most importantly, we have proved — not just in words but in deeds — who we are, and we have confirmed our status among the world leaders in various disciplines.”

And to the respected Kirsty Coventry, we say: come to Belarus. I am confident no country in the world will greet you with greater hospitality. Our sporting infrastructure — especially for mass and amateur sport — will genuinely amaze you.

Alexander Dorokhovich, First Deputy Minister of Sport of Belarus:

“Athletes and officials are waiting and want the fastest possible restoration of full-scale competitions. Some individuals with their own interests may think differently, but I am sure our friendly and correct position will persuade them too. They simply need to come and see for themselves. We invite you — we are waiting. A peaceful, beautiful, hospitable country. We will greet you with open arms, with bread and salt, at the highest level. You are most welcome.”

As for the trio still trying to keep Belarusian sport in the cold — along with a handful of talentless sports bloggers from Warsaw — their days are numbered. The inevitable is coming: any moment now, they too will be cancelled.