PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Three leaders of medal standings

In the medal standings, the Russian team is still leading - 57 awards. The Belarusians are in second position - 41 medals: 15 gold, 9 silver and 19 bronze medals. Belarus won the same number of medals in Baku. But there are 5 more gold awards this time. And we believe that this is only for now. The national team of Georgia is the third.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All