Opening ceremony of Olympic Games in Beijing to be broadcasted on February 4 at 15:00 on Belarus 1

The main world event will start tomorrow in Beijing, where the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place. The organizing committee of the competitions, the fans of all countries and, of course, the Belarusian team, are getting ready for this event. As we know, about 150 thousand spectators from outside the closed "bubble" will visit the event of the Olympics. Yesterday, the first qualifying competitions in curling had already started. And today, the female hockey players and freestyle skaters joined the competition. The Chinese, for example, scored their first goal in the history of the Olympics, but as a result they lost to the Czech Republic, 1-3. Tomorrow our figure skaters will start performance and on Saturday our biathletes will take part in the competition. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on February 4 by TV channel Belarus 1. It will start at 15.00.