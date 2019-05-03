Ceremony of lighting torch of II European Games to be held today in Rome

Ceremony of lighting the torch of Second European Games and the start of the torch relay will be held today in Rome.



The day before this event, the final presentation took place in the Italian capital.



The importance of such a forum is underlined by the presence of representatives of the Italian Parliament, embassies and diplomatic departments of various countries, as well as representatives of the Old World Olympic Committees. The Second European Games were also discussed in the context of the next summer Olympics in Tokyo Japan 2020. The torch will arrive in Belarus on May 12.