3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ceremony of lighting torch of II European Games to be held today in Rome
Ceremony of lighting the torch of Second European Games and the start of the torch relay will be held today in Rome.
The day before this event, the final presentation took place in the Italian capital.
The importance of such a forum is underlined by the presence of representatives of the Italian Parliament, embassies and diplomatic departments of various countries, as well as representatives of the Old World Olympic Committees. The Second European Games were also discussed in the context of the next summer Olympics in Tokyo Japan 2020. The torch will arrive in Belarus on May 12.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All