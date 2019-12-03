"Tsmoki" wins for first time this season of VTB United League

"Tsmoki-Minsk” breaks up a series of 7 defeats in a row at the VTB United League. "Dragons” in Estonia won over "Kalev", in the 8th round: 84:79. 20 points and 6 assists were made by American defender Robert Lowry; 17 points by Maxim Salash. The Belarusians will play in Poland with the "Zielona Gora" club on December 15.