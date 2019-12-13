PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
WTA-500 tournament in Charleston - Azarenka to play in 1/4 finals

Victoria Azarenka will play in a quarterfinal match against world number five and first seed Jessica Pegula. The meeting will take place on the fifth match day of the WTA-500 tournament in Charleston. The Belarusian defeated Taylor Townsend in the 1/8 finals.

